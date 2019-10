1 / 6

Uric acid is body’s natural waste that come from the digestion of a compound called purines. Purines are found in food items like certain meat, beans, beer etc. This compound is also formed in our body naturally and then gets broken down. The uric acid in the body gets flushed by body’s natural mechanism through kidneys and in urine. However, high amount of purine that’s not flushed out by the body makes the level of uric acid go up in blood. This can lead to joint inflammation and joint pain and make the blood and urine too acidic than the permissible level. There are many reasons for this condition. Major reasons include genes, diet, stress and obesity. Certain diseases or medications could also lead to high level of uric acids. Certain foods can help in controlling the uric acid levels naturally.