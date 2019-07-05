1 / 5

When you hear the term ketogenic diet, what comes to your mind? ‘Weight loss’. Right? Well, apart from helping you lose those extra kilos, ketogenic diet helps in boosting your sex drive. This diet is low in carbohydrates and rich in fat. It can potentially provide plethora of benefits against various diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, epilepsy etc. This diet basically includes foods like fish, shellfish, cheese, eggs, coconut oil, avocadoes, meat, low-carb vegetables etc. Following ketogenic diet puts your body in a metabolic state called ketosis. At this stage, your body becomes extremely efficient in burning fat and also turning them to ketones in the liver. These ketones are known to supply energy for the brain function. Apart from these, you must be aware that your diet has the capability to affect your sex life. Not maintaining the required balance of nutrients can have a negative impact on your libido. As we say that ketogenic diet can help you light the fire in you, here we also tell you how.