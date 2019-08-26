1 / 5

It is needless to say that performing exercises on a daily basis can keep you healthy. Workouts like pushups, weight lifting etc. are known to have plethora of health benefits. A sedentary lifestyle can make you fatigue and lead to excessive weight gain. Whereas performing physical exercise can help you lose those extra kilos. Also, exercises are found to have positive effects on your mood. They keep anxiety, stress, and depression at bay. You must have heard about various health issues surrounding disturbed sleep. Well, exercising regularly can improve your sleep pattern and help you stay away from those issues. To enjoy these benefits, you do not need to practice high intensity exercises only. Even low intensity physical activities like walking, washing dishes, mowing grass, brisk walking and vacuuming can also keep you healthy, says a recent study published in the journal BMJ paper. Exercises do not prolong your life directly but indirectly. Read further to know how it works.