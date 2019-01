1 / 7

Niacin is a vitamin mixed with water that can help you in absorbing fat and carbohydrates you get from your food. It enhances the functionality of your nervous system that yields results on your health along with your skin. However, deficiency of this vitamin can cause abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and other such health problems. Its symptoms involve headache, fatigue and memory loss. Here are some food items which will help you keep niacin levels in check.