Avoiding doctors is one of the most dangerous habits that cause heart disease. Many people never visit a doctor for some reason even if they experience some unpleasant symptoms. They generally seek advice from their near and dear ones for health issues. They also opt for self-medication. For your overall health, this is not a good habit. Many heart diseases have very mild symptoms which can go unnoticed. So pay attention to your body. To clear your doubts visit a doctor soon.