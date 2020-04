1 / 6

Summers are already here, and it is growing hotter by the day. The sun can be extremely harsh on your skin during this season. You need to take extra care to maintain your natural glow and radiance. We all know that you must apply a sunscreen before going out and avoid the midday sun. You also need a proper skin care routine to nourish and rejuvenate your skin. This is also the time when you get skin allergies and infections, so you need to maintain proper skin hygiene. Other than all your other precautions, you also need to follow a good diet to nourish your skin from the inside out. The right foods can make a huge difference to your skin and give you the glow that you may lose thanks to the heat and dust. Here, we reveal a few foods that are guaranteed to make your skin soft and supple. Include these in your daily diet to get that elusive radiance.