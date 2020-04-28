1 / 6

Happiness, as they say, is not a state of mind. It is a state of being. You can be happy with many things. All of us have some things which make us happy no matter what. Certain activities, people and even places can lead to happiness. Now thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, you are restricted to your house with no way out. This can lead to stress, anxiety and the result is unhappiness. Now, if you are unhappy, you bring down your immunity and leave yourself open to many health disorders. Of course, these are stressful times and feel down and in the dumps. But you can easily take matters in your own hands and boost your mood. There are also some foods that can make you happy and gay throughout the day. Food plays a big role in your happiness. These are nutritious and light foods that help you stay active throughout the day. These foods also improve your overall health, which has a big impact on your mental well-being.