Exercise









Make sure to exercise at least 150 minutes per week. It will keep your bones and muscles active and healthy. "There is no health to be found without exercise," said the nutritionist. Do it for at least 30 minutes every day if you find the time. Only then will you be able to stretch, be strong, stable, and build your stamina. In addition to that, for every 30 minutes of sitting, stand for at least 3 minutes.