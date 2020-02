1 / 6

Who does not want to live to a ripe old age? But along with longevity, you also want to enjoy optimum health till old age. Many diseases make an appearance as you advance in age. But with the right foods, you can keep many of these conditions away. The idea behind the longevity diet is to follow a healthy eating habit that helps you live a better life, with improved mental and physical wellness. This diet will also enable you to be active and independent in old age. Granted that many diseases may be due to genetics. But lifestyle plays an important role too. Here, let us see how you can adopt healthy eating habits that can enable you to live life with vigour and enthusiasm.