Lemon water has been used since ancient times to boost overall health and lose weight. Today, many nutritionists and dieticians use it as a weight loss trick. But it does a lot more than just help you lose weight. The health benefits of lemon are many. From increasing your urine production to helping you deal with bloating it has many things to offer. The best way time to have it is in the morning on an empty stomach. All you have to do is squeeze out the juice of one lemon, mix it with a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning. You will soon be able to feel a difference within a few days itself. Here, let us look at the many health benefits of this amazing drink.