What people often don’t understand is that there is a clear difference between rest and inactivity. While it may seem like a good idea to sit and rest at home, spending your entire holiday just watching television will harm your body. According to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), inactivity is linked to a variety of health issues like cardiovascular disease, heart disease osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer. The study also states that risk of these disease can be reduced significantly through physical activity. One such physical activity is hiking. If you think hiking is pushing it a little, then here are all the benefits to convince you otherwise.