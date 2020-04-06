1 / 6

The harsh summer sun can adversely affect your skin health. You have a degree of protection if you have dark-coloured skin. But for fair-skinned people, the very mention of summer may be enough to and them rushing back indoors. This is because the summer sun is not kind to people with fair or light-coloured skin. If you have fair skin, you will have to take extra care during the hot and sultry months. This is because your skin has less amount of the melanin pigment. Because of this, sun exposure can make your skin look dull and oily. You also get age spots and blemishes and may also spot a wrinkle or two. In fact, 90 per cent of wrinkles are caused by exposure to sun. This is irrespective of your skin colour. The dangerous ultraviolet rays of the sun can damage the deepest layers of the skin. It adversely affects collagen and this, in turn, affects the elasticity, firmness and structure of the skin. That is why you need to protect your skin from the sun during the summer months.