Summer skincare tips: 5 natural ingredients to remove tan and prevent acne breakouts

Honey For Healing Breakouts

Honey is famous for its antibacterial as well as moisturising qualities. It helps to maintain the softness of skin and reduces the chances of bacteria that cause acne and breakouts. Honey also aids in the replenishment of skin, and over the course of time, it can help in lowering the visibility of acne marks on the skin. It's a mild natural scrub during the summer, which doesn't cause dryness to the skin surface.