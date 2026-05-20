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Summer skincare tips: 5 natural ingredients to remove tan and prevent acne breakouts

Try these simple summer skincare remedies using natural ingredients that help reduce tanning, soothe skin irritation, and prevent acne breakouts during hot weather.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 20, 2026, 6:01 PM

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Aloe Vera For Soothing Sun-damaged Skin

Among the best natural remedies for skin issues during the summer is aloe vera. Cooling and anti-inflammatory properties soothe sunburn, redness and irritation resulting from tanning. The gel of aloe vera is also moisturizing and will not leave the skin greasy, making it appropriate for people with acne. It could prove beneficial in reducing pimples and breakouts during the summer months as a result of its antibacterial properties.

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Cucumber For Cooling And Hydration

Cucumber has high water content and acts as a natural skin cools on hot weather. Reduces skin inflammation, puffiness and sun tan. Cucumber also regulates oily skin cells, preventing acne like outbreaks. These antioxidants found in cucumber can help to calm down irritated skin, and bring freshness right away. Wash cucumber and put a little cucumber juice on the skin for relaxation and hydration.  Also Read - Coconut oil benefits for healthy skin: What happens when you apply coconut oil on your face every night?

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Turmeric For Acne And Uneven Skin Tone

Turmeric has been used as traditional skin treatments for years. It has antibacterial accompanies and anti-inflammatory effects, which could help battle with acne-causing microorganisms. Turmeric can also be used to clear up sun tanned skin and brighten up skin problems caused by uneven skin tone. A simple face pack for glowing summer skin can be made by mixing turmeric with honey or yoghurt.

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Tomato For Tan Removal

Tomato contains antioxidants, such as lycopene that could protect your skin against damage from the sun. Due to its natural properties, tomato juice is sometimes used as a skin-freshening substance, to eliminate dullness and tanning. It can also contract the pores and regulate any excess oil, which can be beneficial for those suffering from summer breakouts.  Also Read - Ice water facial benefits: What happens to your skin when you dunk your face in ice water every morning

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Honey For Healing Breakouts

Honey is famous for its antibacterial as well as moisturising qualities. It helps to maintain the softness of skin and reduces the chances of bacteria that cause acne and breakouts. Honey also aids in the replenishment of skin, and over the course of time, it can help in lowering the visibility of acne marks on the skin. It's a mild natural scrub during the summer, which doesn't cause dryness to the skin surface.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More