Select Language

Summer skin care: 5 Best natural oils to reduce pigmentation and control acne

Summer skin care: Are you suffering from hyperpigmentation and acne issues? Scroll down to know the best oils that can provide relief from such skin problems and help you deal with active acne.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 25, 2026 12:47 PM IST

1/7

Summer Skin Care How To Use Oils To Prevent Acne

Summer skin care: The hot and humid season not only damages your hair health, but also poses serious threats to your skin barrier. Yes, you read that right! Your skin needs extra attention and care during the summer to stay healthy and free from sebum accumulation that can trigger acne. While keeping it fresh and clean is the first step to get rid of any bacterial growth on the skin, it is also important to include some natural oils to your skin care routine to keep it safe and healthy. Scroll down to know more.

2/7

Is It Safe To Use Natural Oils On Your Skin?

Yes, natural oils provide nourishment and nutrients to the skin, helping the barrier to stay strong, making it difficult for acne or bacteria to cause problems such as acne, pigmentation, ageing, etc. How does oil work in helping the skin stay healthy? The concept of applying oil to the skin comes from an ancient practice where Ayurvedic experts used to apply natural oils to combat summer-related skin health concerns. Although many people avoid oils during this season, the right natural oils can actually help balance your skin, reduce inflammation, and improve overall texture. Scroll down to know the top 5 powerful natural oils that you can apply to your skin to keep it safe during summer and prevent acne. Also Read - 6 beauty sins that are ruining your skin (Gallery)

3/7

Tea Tree Oil

One of the best natural oils to protect the skin from harmful effects of summer heat is tea tree oil. Packed with antibacterial properties, this oil is great for managing excess sebum production, unclogging the pores, and preventing skin dryness that can also trigger acne and hyperpigmentation.

4/7

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is rich in humectant properties that help in keeping the skin clean and clear. You can simply apply this oil at night, and keep it on your skin for overnight to see the glowing results on your face and skin the next morning. This oil is also packed with essential nutrients that help control excess oil production, keeps skin hydrated without clogging the pores - thus preventing acne breakouts naturally. Also Read - 5 grooming products every man should have! (Gallery)

5/7

Rosehip Oil

Are you dealing with hyperpigmentation and other skin health problems? Try to include rosehip oil to your skincare routine to manage excess sebum production and manage pigmented skin. This oil is rich in vitamins A and C, which work great in reducing dark spots. Studies have also shown that rosehip oil helps boost collagen production that the skin needs to look and stay healthy.

6/7

Neem Oil

Neem oil is a light-weight, natural ingredient that can help build a strong barrier on the skin to prevent acne breakouts, making it a must for those dealing with skin problems such as acne, pigmentation, and other skin health issues. In Ayurveda, neem oil has been used for ages as a traditional remedy with potential antimicrobial and healing properties. Applying this oil to the skin can help prevent acne, reduce acne spots, and even calm down skin inflammation. Also Read - 5 tips to get rid of blackheads (Gallery)

7/7

Almond Oil

Are you dealing with damaged, dry and acne-prone skin? Try to add natural oils to your skin care routine that can provide nourishment and simultaneously help brightens the skin. Almond oil is one of the best options that you may consider as a part of your summer skin care regime. Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, this oil helps repair skin and reduce pigmentation over time. Studies have shown that applying this oil at night can help reduce skin darkness (pigmentation) and provide the skin with proper hydration.