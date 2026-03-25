Summer skin care: 5 Best natural oils to reduce pigmentation and control acne

Is It Safe To Use Natural Oils On Your Skin?









Yes, natural oils provide nourishment and nutrients to the skin, helping the barrier to stay strong, making it difficult for acne or bacteria to cause problems such as acne, pigmentation, ageing, etc. How does oil work in helping the skin stay healthy? The concept of applying oil to the skin comes from an ancient practice where Ayurvedic experts used to apply natural oils to combat summer-related skin health concerns. Although many people avoid oils during this season, the right natural oils can actually help balance your skin, reduce inflammation, and improve overall texture. Scroll down to know the top 5 powerful natural oils that you can apply to your skin to keep it safe during summer and prevent acne. Also Read - 6 beauty sins that are ruining your skin (Gallery)