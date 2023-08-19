Summer Seasonal Depression Is On The Rise: What Are The Symptoms?

SAD In Summers
The main trigger of seasonal depression is a specific season. Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD is common knowledge to us. This type of disorder typically affects people during the winter seasons when there is hardly any sun or light exposure, according to research published in Mayo Clinic. However, according to new research, experts claim that seasonal depression can also happen during the summer months and it has recently been on the rise across the globe. Experts state that this is not at all a strange phenomenon because; high temperatures can lead to increased psychological distress. When people are distressed, it takes a toll on their mental state and typically leads to depression. Other factors such as humidity and pollen can also be the cause behind summer depression.