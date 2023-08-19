Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Summer Seasonal Depression Is On The Rise: What Are The Symptoms?

SAD typically affects people during the winter months but recent research claims that cases related to seasonal depression during summers are on the rise.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Updated : August 19, 2023 4:56 PM IST

SAD In Summers

The main trigger of seasonal depression is a specific season. Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD is common knowledge to us. This type of disorder typically affects people during the winter seasons when there is hardly any sun or light exposure, according to research published in Mayo Clinic. However, according to new research, experts claim that seasonal depression can also happen during the summer months and it has recently been on the rise across the globe. Experts state that this is not at all a strange phenomenon because; high temperatures can lead to increased psychological distress. When people are distressed, it takes a toll on their mental state and typically leads to depression. Other factors such as humidity and pollen can also be the cause behind summer depression.

Low Energy And Fatigue

High temperature can cause severe dehydration, perpetual energy loss and fatigue. It becomes very difficult for many people to function normally during heat waves, especially, people who work outdoors. Low energy is a common sign of summer distress but experts say that it can also signify SAD. Also Read - Chronic Homesickness Can Manifest In Our Body And Mind: Signs You Should Note

Insomnia

People who get affected by SAD during the winter months typically undergo hypersomnia due to which they sleep more than normal. However, in summers, SAD can cause an energizing impact on people causing insomnia and difficulty sleeping well.

Weight Loss

Naturally, if a person is not eating properly due to low energy, sadness, not sleeping properly, he or she is bound to suffer from weight loss even when they do not intend to.