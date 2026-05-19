Summer morning drinks for weight loss: 5 healthy beverages that keep you full and energised for hours

Buttermilk With Roasted Cumin

Buttermilk is light, cooling and aids digestion. It is packed with protein and probiotics, which promote gut health and regulate as much as unnecessary cravings. Mornings during summer are even more refreshing with the addition of roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black salt. Buttermilk is a source of energy (sugar) without causing heaviness in the body, whereas sugary drinks do. Also Read - Kidney health in summer: Dehydration during heatwaves can lead to serious complications