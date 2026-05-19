Summer morning drinks for weight loss: 5 healthy beverages that keep you full and energised for hours

Chia seed lemon water One of the best natural hungers that can be countered in summer is Chia seed lemon water. Chia seeds expand in the stomach when they are consumed with water, thus making you feel fuller for a longer time. Lemon provides the drink with vitamin C and adds a refreshing taste. This beverage also prevents dehydration in hot weather.Buttermilk with roasted cumin Buttermilk is light, cooling and aids digestion. It is packed with protein and probiotics, which promote gut health and regulate as much as unnecessary cravings. Mornings during summer are even more refreshing with the addition of roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black salt. Buttermilk is a source of energy (sugar) without causing heaviness in the body, whereas sugary drinks do.Banana almond smoothie A banana almond smoothie is a quick breakfast beverage that will also stave off hunger for several hours. The almonds offer good amounts of fats and proteins, the banana offers natural carbohydrates and potassium. Together they provide sustained energy release rather than 'sugar highs'. Mash one banana with a handful of soaked almonds, milk or curd and if necessary, add a bit of honey.Coconut water with soaked sabja seeds Coconut water contains a natural electrolyte cocktail that can aid in preventing dehydration during the summer. Having soaked sabja seeds adds to the fullness of the drink and helps to curb hunger pangs. Sabja seeds also possess cooling properties of the body. This easy blend helps digestion, calms and refreshes the stomach during the morning.Oats and curd drink Oats and curd beverage has a lot of fibre and protein which is a suitable choice for sustained satiety. Oats take longer to digest and keep energy levels up for longer. Curd contains probiotics and enhances digestion. Mix soaked oats with curd, water and some fruits like apple or berries for added taste and nutrition. This drink is healthy, satisfying and suitable for people trying to avoid unhealthy snacking during summer days.