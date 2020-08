1 / 6

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition earlier this year, adding a blend of spices to a meal may help in lowering inflammation caused by the heat during the summer months. High temperatures and humidity in the long and sultry summer months can have a dehydrating effect on your body. It makes you lethargic and sluggish. Even performing daily activities may seem like a real task during this time. This is also the season when you suffer from skin irritation, acne and rashes. Excessive sweating keeps you feeling yucky all day long. But there are a few natural ways in which you can add flavor to your life and stay cool during the hot summer months. There are a few herbs that can not only keep you cool but also give you a health boost. Add these to your daily diet to reap the benefits.