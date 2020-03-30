1 / 6

Most people associate a sore throat with the common winter cold and choose to combat it with the usual methods. But you get also get a sore throat in summer too. Yes, there is thing called summer cold which can also give you a sore throat. But this is slightly different from its winter counterpart, which is caused by rhinovirus. Summer cold is caused by enterovirus and stays a bit longer than the winter cold. Summer cold may not show the signs of a common cold, but you may still feel the ache in the back of your throat. This may be accompanied by itchiness or a little irritation, which can make it difficult for you to swallow food or even liquids. It may also disrupt your sleep. While a sore throat is not a big problem for you to visit a doctor, it may affect your daily routine especially during summers. Therefore, we are here to help you. Below are a few natural remedies to combat this summer cold and soothe your sore throat. Take a look -