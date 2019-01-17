1 / 6

Also known as onychomycosis, toenail fungus is a common infection that begins as a white or yellow spot under the tips of your toenail or fingernail. It basically gets in through cracks in your nail or cuts in your skin. Also, people who wear closed-in footwear and are mostly with moist feet are also at high risk of getting this fungal infection. Sometimes, this infection is painful and cause thickened nails. Also, it often comes back after treatment. Though, there are various anti-fungal medications available in the market, what can be more apt and effective than home remedies? Therefore, to combat this fungal growth and infection, here we help you with home remedies that will be of great help. Use turmeric, neem, lemon, apple cider vinegar, and tea tree oil to get rid of this sometimes-painful infection.