Skin allergy is one the most common problems faced by millions across the world. Specially, people with sensitive skin are prone to allergy. Sometimes your skin may overreact when it comes in contact with an object, resulting in inflammation. This can further cause redness, itchiness and rashes. Most skin allergies may go away in a day or two, but certain conditions can be life-threatening.Skin rashes can be irritating, painful and embarrassing. They can be caused by many things, such as exposure to certain plants, allergic reactions to a medication or a food, illnesses such as measles or chickenpox. Eczema and hives are two of the most common types of skin rashes related to allergies.A dermatologist may recommend an antihistaminic and topical cream to treat skin allergy. But these medications may have side-effects. On the other hand, natural remedies are cheaper and safer. Below we have listed a few natural remedies that can help you deal with skin allergies.