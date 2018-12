1 / 5

Are you someone who get upset when things are not in their proper place? Do you have fear of germs? Do you keep on checking if you have locked door? If yes, you are suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder and may be behaving compulsively to bring down the anxiety triggered by your obsessions. Don't ignore this and consult your psychiatrist. Though there is no proven cure for this condition, few changes in your food habits may help you tackle this. Add omega-3 fatty acids, and low-fat dairy products in your daily diet and avoid eating foods jam packed with added sugar and caffeine.