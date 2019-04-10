1 / 5

As 285 measles cases have been reported in New York since October, Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared it a public health emergency. Luckily, nobody has died of this condition yet. Amidst this measles outbreak, it is important to know how to tackle the symptoms of this disease effectively. Measles is an infectious disease caused by a virus known as rubeola. Its symptoms include reddish-brown rashes, high fever, cough, running nose, watery eyes, sneezing, and body aches. The signs of this conditions appear only after 4 weeks of getting the infection and that is why it remains untreated in the initial days. Measles can also potentially result in pneumonia, ear infections, and encephalitis. Also, in pregnant women, it can cause premature delivery or miscarriages. If you have suffered from this fatal condition once, you will be immune to it for the rest of your life. Measles makes your body weak and you require certain kind of diet to keep your body’s defense system and metabolism working. Here we tell you about the dietary habit that you need to follow.