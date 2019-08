1 / 6

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads quickly. Since it is an endemic disease, building immunity is important. The virus is said to remain for at least 7-10 days in the body. Measles is dangerous in the case of children and should be avoided using proper vaccines. There are 21 different types of measles. Symptoms can include sneezing, dry irritating cough and watery eyes. It may first show up with a red or white rash on the neck and face. During pregnancy, it can lead to low birth weight, early delivery and even miscarriage. ©Gettyimages