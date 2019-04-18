1 / 5

Leaky gut is a digestive condition in which your intestinal permeability increases. Your digestive system protects your body from harmful substances. It controls what enters your blood and transported to your organs. Tight junctions present in your digestive system allow important substances like minerals, vitamins, and water to pass through and hinders the passage of toxins and bacteria to the blood. However, when your gut becomes leaky means your intestinal walls become loose, it permits even toxins to pass through it into the bloodstream. This can cause inflammation and triggers immune reaction. Leaky gut condition occurs due to various factors including excessive sugar intake, stress, inflammation, yeast overgrowth, excess alcohol intake etc. This condition is linked to various diseases like diabetes, celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and food allergies. As it doesn’t have a recommended course of treatment, here we tell you how to maintain your gut health.