Joint refers to your body part where your bones meet. This is what let your bones move. Your joints are knees, elbows, shoulders, and hips. By joint pain, we basically mean any discomfort, ache, or soreness in any part of the body. One of the major reasons behind joint pain is arthritis. Other associated causes include lupus, gout, mumps, inflammation, an injury, cancer, tendinitis, fibromyalgia, sarcoidosis etc. Joint pain is characterized by symptoms like swelling and redness around the affected joint, persistent pain, fever etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors basically perform a physical exam. Also, X-ray may also be performed to identify the cause behind the pain. Joint can be managed through pain killers, anti-inflammatory drugs and by keeping a healthy weight. There are also various teas that can be helpful in this regard. Read on to know about them.