Also known as flu, influenza is a viral infection that causes respiratory problems. Being highly communicable, influenza spreads through the cough, sneezes of a person infected. You can also catch it by shaking hands or eating with the infected person. If you are suffering from influenza, you will experience symptoms like a sore throat, blocked nose, cough, high fever, aching joints, fatigue, or shivers. You can also show signs like vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. As far as its treatment is concerned, antibiotics cannot provide you relief from this condition as it is a viral infection. Doctors prescribe antivirals, and some pain relief medications in this condition. Apart from medications, it is extremely important to take proper care at home as much as possible. Here are some of the home care tips you should follow.