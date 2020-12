1 / 8

Heartburn is a symptom of acid reflux, which occurs when the stomach acid gets pushed up into the oesophagus. It is a common condition that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be defined as a burning sensation in the chest, often accompanied by a bitter taste in your mouth or throat. Lying down or eating may worsen the problem and make you uncomfortable. While it can be treated easily, if left untreated it can extrapolate to our eating habits. Some home remedies may help you get some relief and treat the problem in no time.