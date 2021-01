1 / 7

Constipation is a common problem that we don’t exactly like to discuss, but it is one problem that needs immediate attention. Why? Because it is discomforting and can lead to health problems such as haemorrhoids, anal fissures, colonic conditions and urologic disorders. So, if you shy away from broaching the issue of bowel movements with your doctor, then you can try these juices to relieve constipation. However, this doesn’t mean that these home remedies are, in any way, substitute for the treatment offered by a professional doctor.