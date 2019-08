1 / 6

Chikungunya is a viral infection which is transmitted to us humans by infected mosquitoes called Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. This is not a life-threatening disease and is rarely deadly. Chikungunya was first identified in 1952 in Tanzania. Since then, there have been regular outbreaks of Chikungunya in Asia and Africa. It is now identified in almost 40 different countries. Symptoms of Chikungunya mostly appear 4 to 7 days after the patient has been bitten by the infected mosquito. These symptoms may include nausea, high fever, fatigue, headache, rashes, joint pain and swelling and muscle pain and swelling. These symptoms last for only 2-3 days, but the virus stays for long. The problem with Chikungunya is that it shares much of its symptoms with dengue and can be easily misdiagnosed in areas that also see dengue outbreaks.