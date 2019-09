1 / 6

According to a report published by the QI Spine Clinic in 2017, Indians between the ages of 16 to 34 make up for 20 per cent of all people who receive back treatment in India. Back pain is a serious issue that is prevalent among the youth today. Incorrect posture, prolonged sitting or standing, stress and even wearing a wrong backpack can cause back pain. It is important that this issue is dealt with properly before it becomes an epidemic. Back pain can be sudden or it can develop gradually from a dull ache. Although, it can disappear with time, can you handle that much of pain for such a long time? Back pain can be problematic, but, with the help of these remedies, you can handle it is.