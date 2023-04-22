Sign In
    April 22, 2023

    Sudden Cardiac Deaths

    The prevalence of sudden cardiac deaths is increasing in India, particularly in urban areas, which may be ascribed to the country's worrisome rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension. “The real-time estimates of sudden cardiac death are lacking in India because we don’t have an official registration system. But the total number of sudden cardiac deaths is rising among our population, and this is concerning. We must be very proactive to fight this epidemic of heart disease,” says Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai The Cardiac Surgeon tells us more about the causes and risk factors for sudden cardiac death among Indian population.

    Risk Factors For Sudden Cardiac Death

    The risk for sudden cardiac death increases with age, men and women in their 5th and 6th decade of life are at high risk. The modern urban lifestyle with psychological variables, increasing alcohol intake, smoking, or tobacco chewing, obesity, low levels of physical activity are associated with the risk of SCD. Diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood cholesterol levels are also contributing factors.  Also Read - ART Regulations 2023: Why Restriction On Transfer Of Embryos Is Needed?

    Many Patients Die Before Reaching The Hospital

    The period to reach the hospital after a patient develops symptoms of cardiac origin is lengthier among Indian population. We tend to relate it to gas symptoms and start home treatment for that, so the golden time is lost and nearly 60 per cent of the people are lost (fatality) prior to reaching the hospital. Thus, hospital-based MI therapy and medications or primary angioplasty are given to only 40 per cent of patients who reach the hospital.

    Do Not Ignore These Warning Symptoms

    If one develops chest pain, left shoulder pain, or jaw pain, and if you are in the 5th-6th decade of life and beyond then reach the nearest hospital as it will increase your chance of survival. Also Read - Why Do Women Get Butt Cramps During Menstruation?

    Emergency Measures To Avoid Sudden Cardiac Death

    We also need to educate our population about emergency measures if someone collapses in the nearby vicinity. Our response to such situations must be used for CPR techniques and get life-saving defibrillation.