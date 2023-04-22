Sudden Cardiac Deaths
The prevalence of sudden cardiac deaths is increasing in India, particularly in urban areas, which may be ascribed to the country's worrisome rise in the prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, and hypertension.
“The real-time estimates of sudden cardiac death are lacking in India because we don’t have an official registration system. But the total number of sudden cardiac deaths is rising among our population, and this is concerning. We must be very proactive to fight this epidemic of heart disease,” says Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai
The Cardiac Surgeon tells us more about the causes and risk factors for sudden cardiac death among Indian population.