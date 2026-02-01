Select Language

Stuffy Nose? 6 Habits To Avoid If You Have Nasal Polyps

People living with underlying health issues like asthma, allergies, repeated infections or nasal inflammations are at higher risk of developing nasal polyps.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 1, 2026 4:52 PM IST

1/7

What Is Nasal Polyps?

Nasal polyps are painless growths that form in the lining of your nose or sinuses. The National Institute of Health (NIH) remarks that these benign growths are soft, painless and non-cancerous. People living with underlying health issues like asthma, allergies, repeated infections or nasal inflammations are at higher risk of developing nasal polyps. Some of the common symptoms of nasal polyps include nasal blockage, hyposmia or anosmia, postnasal drip and facial pressure. According to the US health agency, there are several ways to manage nasal polyps, including medical therapy like intranasal corticosteroids, saline irrigation and biologics, to surgical intervention in refractory cases. However, the good news is that making simple lifestyle changes to your routine can ease symptoms of nasal polyps without having you go under the knife.

2/7

Don't Blow Your Nose Hard

Avoid blowing your nose very hard, as it can irritate the soft tissue. Forcefully blowing your nose can also displace or swell the abnormal growth. Instead, use nasal spray and other treatments to lower swelling, improve airflow and prevent worsening of nasal polyps. Also Read - Pregnancy Rhinitis: Why Does This Happen To Women?

3/7

Be Cautious About Herbal Medicine

Be cautious while using herbal medicines, as research found that herbal medicines can sometimes contain harmful ingredients that can worsen symptoms of nasal polyps. Try using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for removing pollen, dust, mould, bacteria and other airborne particles.

TRENDING NOW

5/7

Don't Pick Or Remove Polyps

It is tempting not to poke when something is bothering inside our nose, but doing so can damage the nasal cavity even further, resulting in bleeding and infections.

7/7

Constant Clogging

While it could be easy to brush of stuffy nose sometimes, deciding to ignore it constantly can exacerbate your condition. Therefore, if you’re struggling from stuffy nose that has been a constant issue, ensure to speak with your health care provider.