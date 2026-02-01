Stuffy Nose? 6 Habits To Avoid If You Have Nasal Polyps

What Is Nasal Polyps?









Nasal polyps are painless growths that form in the lining of your nose or sinuses. The National Institute of Health (NIH) remarks that these benign growths are soft, painless and non-cancerous. People living with underlying health issues like asthma, allergies, repeated infections or nasal inflammations are at higher risk of developing nasal polyps. Some of the common symptoms of nasal polyps include nasal blockage, hyposmia or anosmia, postnasal drip and facial pressure. According to the US health agency, there are several ways to manage nasal polyps, including medical therapy like intranasal corticosteroids, saline irrigation and biologics, to surgical intervention in refractory cases. However, the good news is that making simple lifestyle changes to your routine can ease symptoms of nasal polyps without having you go under the knife.