Oily hair is frustrating as it makes you look dull. But fret not! We have done the research and compiled some of the best remedies for treating oily hair. And it’s all natural, means totally safe. Greasy hair is typically caused by the overproduction of natural oils in the scalp. Your sebaceous glands secrete an oily substance called sebum, which gives your hair its natural shine. However, some sebaceous glands produce excess sebum, which results in oily skin and greasy hair. Many other factors such as heredity, hormonal fluctuations, shampoo residue can also cause overproduction of sebum. Apart from the aesthetic part, an overly greasy scalp can cause uncomfortable itching and seborrheic dermatitis. Oily scalp can even provide a feast for the fungus that causes dandruff. Here are 5 oily hair care tips will help you keep your hair pretty and more manageable.