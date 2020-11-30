1 / 6

There are days when we struggle to concentrate at work and all we want is to just pack our bags and leave. If you have been facing work blues lately, it could be because of the food you put in your body. However, lack of sleep and personnel problems can also be blamed for your wandering brain. There are a number of foods that can kill your focus and reduce productivity. If you have a big work deadline coming up, it’s advisable to avoid these focus-killing foods. Tuna: It is high in mercury, which in excess can cause cognitive decline. Soy Sauce: Research says too many salt and sodium-packed foods—like soy sauce—can restrict blood to the brain and impair focus, organizational skills and memory.Cured meats: Eating cured meats like prosciutto, bacon, capicolla and pastrami too often may cause dehydration and make your brain foggy. So, avoid salty meats during the working hours.Now, here are 5 foods that can help boost your productivity throughout the day as well as improve your concentration at work.