Stroke In Young Adults: 5 Major Causes You Should Know

High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)









Stroke among young adults is mostly due to high blood pressure. It takes a long period of time to cause damage to blood vessels and predisposes them to rupture or become clogged when the blood pressure is elevated. Most of the youthful individuals do not know they have hypertension since, in most cases, it does not show any pronounced symptoms. The risk factors are stress, lack of exercise, too much salt in the diet, smoking, and poor sleeping habits. Stroke can be greatly reduced by blood pressure monitoring and lifestyle modification.