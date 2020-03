1 / 7

Malaika Arora is undeniably hottie at 40. She is also one of the fittest moms in Bollywood and has managed to keep her body toned with her rigorous workout routines and a disciplined lifestyle. Apart from the gym exercises, when asked about her diet plan, the diva was quoted saying, “It is necessary to keep a track of what you eat, but at the same time, one should never restrict the body from anything. I eat everything healthy and homemade and consume abundant water to detox my body.” Malaika is also the fans’ favourite and keeps on updating her Instagram followers with a daily dose of fitness. Here, we have brought you some of the favourite yoga poses Malaika Arora swears by to stay healthy and fit. You can start practising them too.