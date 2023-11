How To Sleep Better?

When you do not get enough sleep, your hunger hormones become imbalance leading to increased hunger or decreased hunger. Some people eat too much and some eat too less. You can fix this by simply staying disciplined about your bed time. Practice activities that can calm your down right before bed time. Drink soothing herbal tea or take a nice warm bath. This will relax you and you will sleep well.