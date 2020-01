1 / 6

Stress affects our immune system, mental well-being, and physical appearance. Taking too much stress can lead to many health and skin problems. Stress causes your body to make hormones like cortisol, which triggers glands in your skin to make more oil. And oily skin is vulnerable to acne and other skin problems. Stress also make us reach out for salty and sugary foods, which leads to bloating, premature aging and dehydrated skin. Stress can make skin problems worse. If you're in stress, you might turn to impulsive or binge eating. But eating certain foods may provide the needed nourishment to your skin and help fight free radicals, repair scar tissue, and keep you glowing. Here are five foods that can protect your skin from damage.