Snoring can lead to social embarrassment and it can also cause relationship problems. But more than that, it may also indicate an underlying health condition. This is a common problem that happens when air flows through your throat when you breathe in your sleep. It causes vibrations in the throat tissues and the result is snoring. If you snore loudly every night, you need to consult a doctor to avoid complications. It may be due to obstructive sleep apnea, obesity or sleep deprivation. Your doctor will run a few checks on you and guide you through the proper treatment procedure. But, in the meantime, you can also try our simple remedies for relief.