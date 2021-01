1 / 6

Are you suffering from a headache? Almost everyone at some point in their lives suffers from a headache, but some more than others. That said, it is one of the most common issues that affect millions of people across the globe. Stress, hormones, migraine, hypertension, and many other factors can cause headaches. But if you want to get rid of the aching sensation in your head, here are some essential oils that can help. However, check for allergies to avoid any complications.