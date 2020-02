1 / 6

Cracked heels look ugly and they are painful too. In worst case, the cracks become sore and bleed, and even lead to serious infections. Generally, cracks in the heels are caused by insufficient moisture, which is due to various reasons including: cold winter weather, dehydration, lack of moisturization, soaking your feet in hot water for too long, scrubbing feet dry, overexposure to pollution. Some medical conditions such as eczema, diabetes, thyroid, and psoriasis may also lead to dry and cracked feet.Here are some home remedies that will help soothe your cracked heels and relieve your pain. These include ingredients that you can easily available in your home.