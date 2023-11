WHO States Alcohol Is Linked To 200 Diseases

Are you a wine enthusiast? This particular drink is a luxury as it is brewed with special care. Many people enjoy this drink particularly because of the way it is brewed and because of the special flavour it contains. Moderate wine consumption is also widely known to have certain health benefits. Besides the benefits it comes with, it is still an alcoholic beverage. According to a recent report by WHO, alcohol is linked with almost 200 diseases, health injuries and more health conditions. Experts clearly state that even one drop of alcohol can be harmful in the long run.