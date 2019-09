1 / 6

Steaming is a process of cooking food where the vegetables are cooked from the heat supplied not by fire but by boiling water. More and more people are shifting to steaming as it is cost effective and is environment friendly. You can buy a steamer or use a normal colander for boiling your water that you intend to use for steaming your food. Traditional gas cooking uses fuel that is derived from nature. It affects not only the environment, but also our health. When you fry your food with a processed oil, it leads to the formation of trans fat. This causes obesity and heart diseases. You can always switch to healthier oils. But the best way of removing the danger is to remove the oil completely. Here are some of the health benefits of steamed food.