For years, steam therapy or steam inhalation has been used as a home remedy for common colds and upper respiratory tract infections. Inhaling water vapor helps open the airways and help the lungs drain mucus. This helps relieve symptoms of a cold or sinus infection. Take note, steam inhalation won’t cure for cold or flu, as it doesn’t actually kill the virus responsible for the infection. But it may help reduce the symptoms while your body fights off the infection. Breathing in moist, warm steam helps reduce irritation and inflammation in the blood vessels of the sinuses that trigger stuffy nose. Steam inhalation may provide some temporary relief from the symptoms of sinus congestion, the common cold, flu, bronchitis, sinusitis, asthma, allergies or any respiratory infections. Below we have listed some of the amazing health benefits of steam therapy. Steam therapy can be done in two ways: either by enjoying a steam shower or using a bowl filled with hot water. Caution: Steam inhalation is not recommended for young children, pregnant women and people who have high blood pressure. Also, don’t try this treatment after consuming alcohol or a heavy meal.