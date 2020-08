1 / 6

In our desire to get radiant skin, we shell out a hefty amount of money every year on skin care products and treatments. But what many people didn’t realize is that a clear complexion begins with eating a healthy diet and following a good skincare routine. Foods rich in antioxidants can boost your skin health and keep you looking younger. Antioxidants can protect the skin from free radicals, which are known to damage healthy cells, and help reduce pigmentation and fine lines and wrinkles. Some antioxidants, like vitamin C, can also stimulate production of collagen, the protein that helps skin cells renew and repair themselves. Foods that are rich in antioxidants include blueberries, strawberries, beans, dark chocolate, spinach, and artichokes. Tea also contains good amount of antioxidants. But, not all teas have the same skin benefits. Here are five teas that can help you get radiant skin.