Spirulina is an organism that’s also referred to as blue-green algae. It’s found in both, fresh and salt water. It’s a type cyanobacteria that produce energy via sunlight just like plants. It’s overloaded with protein, iron, vitamin B1, B2 and B3, and copper. A single spoon of dry spirulina contains many nutrients that can help body fight infection, diseases and keep its over health under check. It also contains good amount magnesium, potassium and manganese and technically every nutrient that body needs. Therefore, it’s considered as a wholesome supplement with unmatched health benefits. It was used in ancient era, however, when scientists mention that it could be grown on mood for astronauts, it caught every one’s attention.