Don’t complain when your mom cooks spinach recipe next time. Spinach can provide a multitude of other nutritional benefits. This leafy green vegetable is also at the top of most superfood lists. Spinach is packed with high amounts of carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron, and calcium. What’s more, a cup of cooked spinach contains only 41 calories. Spinach is high in insoluble fiber, which may benefit your digestion. Spinach also contains many plant compounds that can improve health, such as lutein, kaempferol, nitrates, quercetin, and zeaxanthin. Thanks to the many vitamins and minerals it contains, eating spinach will not only provide you multiple nutrients but also help prevent various diseases. It is also a versatile food, that means you can prepare add it in your meal in many ways. You can eat it cooked or raw. Spinach is a key ingredient in many salads. Noe, let’s explore some of the amazing health benefits of spinach leaves