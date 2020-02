1 / 6

Spices have always played an important role in our lives. It adds taste and flavor to our dishes and gives it a unique touch. Every spice has its own unique flavor and essence. We may use it in our everyday cooking or maybe we use some only occasionally. But most spices also come with their own health benefits. Many spices were also used in traditional healing therapies like Ayurveda and Chinese traditional medicine. Some of these spices are also known to cure chronic diseases like cancer. Here we speak about a few spices that are a constant feature in almost all Indian kitchens. You can use these to add flavor to your food. At the same time, you will also be able to derive the unique health benefits that each of these spices have to offer.