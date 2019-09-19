1 / 5

Also known as H1N1 flu, Spanish influenza is an infection transmitted to humans through pigs. It is characterised by signs and symptoms like fever, sore throat, chills, body aches, runny nose, headache, diarrhoea etc. You develop these symptoms after around three days of being exposed to the virus. The infection is also called swine flu. The virus responsible for this infection infects your nose linings, throat, and lungs. It enters your body whilst you inhale contaminated droplets. You can also get Spanish flu when you touch a contaminated surface and then touch your eyes, mouth, or nose. Travelling to an area where the flu is quite common, increases your risk of getting the infection too. Delayed treatment of influenza can lead to complications like pneumonia, respiratory failure, chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease, seizures etc. If you are already suffering from the condition, you are advised to take proper rest, drink plenty of liquid, and consume pain relievers. Here, we list some of the measures to limit the spread of H1N1 virus.