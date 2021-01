1 / 8

Of late, people have started switching to better alternate milk such as almond and soy. While cow milk is one of the most popular types of milk used in the Indian household, not everyone is able to digest it. Some people are lactose intolerant or allergic, others wish to opt for a vegan diet or lifestyle. Regardless of the reason, they switch to healthier versions of the milk, and soy and almond milk are two of the most famous types that people like. But which one is healthier?